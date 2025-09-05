The Bureau

Val Knight
9h

Thank you for your persistent and detailed reporting. Maybe now people will begin to wake up to what is going on. Maybe.

Nova Scotia

John Walker
9h

Sooooo, “The RCMP made it very clear at the time they didn’t want to bear down on money laundering and drug trafficking”… said “a US official”. Geeez?

After reading this report, makes me ashamed as a Canadian that our country’s symbol is that of an RCMP member, in red surge … riding a horse. For those in the RCMP that thumbed their noses at the DEA……I say they represent what is round and found under the horses tails.

Perhaps it’s time to allow the USA federal police and military to cross the border and clean up these terrorist networks. Shit….. it is obvious the politicians and our federal police forces refuse to do it. Oh… yes…… including the shit scared B.C. Prosecution …”Service”.

ALL of this corruption would never had taken place if the Canadian mainstream media would have reported on it years ago. That is why I refer to them as “The Enemy Within the Gates”

Keep up the excellent work on reporting the corruption Sam and The Bureau….. but be careful… both of you.

