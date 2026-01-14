The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crusader 5's avatar
Crusader 5
3h

This makes me wonder why all of our airport security (for that matter all rent-a-cops) are of foreign faces, to clearify East Asian, mostly foreign born if you listen to them speak English. How long will it be before the PM is completly surrounded by muslim & Chinese mps and ccp coordinated security because he can't trust cdns? Welcome to Canazuela.

Reply
Share
John Walker's avatar
John Walker
5h

I have to wonder… “if”…….there was an “interview” with one of the guards protecting Maduro OR is the alleged interview USA propaganda? If it is true…. the USA certainly has one hell of a secret weapon that will scare the hell out of any nation deciding to attack the USA …. or for the USA military to use in any type of combat. “A sonic explosion” that renders people unable to move?

IF this is true…… WHY were so many of Manduo’s guards killed?

Who was it that “interviewed” this alleged “survivor/guard”.

Guards “bleeding” from the head areas”?

Was that the cause of the deaths of the 23 guards? If so…. WHY did the guard that was …………..”allegedly” ..interviewed…… survive to be interviewed…… and such a short time after the capture of Manduro?

Hey…… good for Trump on having the guts to take out this dangerous desperado. GREAT that not one USA military personnel died. What a hell of a successful mission … all around…… but I have trouble believing the secret weapon issue. I HOPE I’m wrong!

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sam Cooper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture