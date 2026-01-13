The Bureau

James Schwartz
3h

The idea that the semiconductor market will be blunted by China taking over Taiwan is just inaccurate. Companies have built new foundries in the US recently and new ones are under construction right now. There might be some slow down but chips are being made right here right now and Trump made manufacturing them in the US a top priority and you can see why.

Tehran killing 12,000 of its own people is disguting. I’ve also read people are set to be hanged within days for protesting. I certainly don’t want boots on the ground but something has to be done. Threats by Iran shouldn’t be taken too seriously as we all saw how weak their response was in Israel. Their tech is old when it comes to missles. Drones would be a different story but I doubt any can reach the US mainland from there. I could be wrong but I don’t think they have the range. Cuba isn’t going to act in defense of Iran. I’d expect the Israeli moussad to have plans in play with BiBi needing Trump to give him the go ahead on them. I’m sorry but 12,000 people cannot die in vain.

Marylou Speelman
2h

This is heartbreaking to hear. Where is our grand "International Order", and those with in the UN? Where is the Human Rights Court of Progressive opinion and their grandized announcements to demean the Iranian Regime?? Nothing but crickets across the paid Corporate and Progressive Media, as people are slaughtered for daring to stand up against tyranny? The entire "Order" is a marooned ideological elite who's aloof group think has them running in circles in order to appease the masters of their own demonic desires. They truly are merely parasites that feed off the very people they are to serve and are as permissive and demonic as the Iranian regime itself. These are the same Global Institutions, who now demand control over democratic country's in order to turn them into bureaucratic controlled regimes, under duress from"climate change". Meanwhile they are busy attacking the only democratic country's that actually stand up against tyranny and who truly protects the people with in their borders. The entire International Order is getting more and more difficult to stomach, as they seem to encourage the breakdown of humanity in all its forms, while demonizing those who prefer action against tyranny. Where is our leader? On his way to China, the biggest human rights abuser of all, as he deems the US the enemy.

